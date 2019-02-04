MISSOULA - Missoula County Search and Rescue members, deputies from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and members for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management were called out late Sunday to search for two snowmobilers.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook just after 9:00 PM Sunday that two snowmobilers were reported missing after they were separated from their group around 4:30 PM in the Lolo Hot Springs area.
"Please keep these individuals and rescue personnel in your thoughts and prayers as they head out tonight," read the post.
Rescue crews were braving bitter cold temperatures with cold wind chills as they started their search.
Just after 11:00 PM the sheriff's office posted saying the snowmobilers had been located without injuries and made it back to Lolo Hot Springs after several hours in the snow, wind and cold.
The post from the sheriff's office goes on to say, "Search and Rescue reminds those who venture outside during these winter conditions to dress the for the expected weather. Always bring warm layers, food, water, and other essential items. Stay safe by planning ahead and sharing that plan with others."