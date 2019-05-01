10 schools in Missoula County with confirmed whooping cough cases

MISSOULA - Ten different schools across Missoula County are on alert, after the Missoula City-County Health department confirmed more cases of pertussis or whooping cough.
Health officials say there are now 32 confirmed cases in Missoula County, and held a meeting late Wednesday afternoon to further discuss the outbreak and protocol.
Officials said on Tuesday they were interviewing more than 450 people, but with the additional cases confirmed, it could mean dozens, if not hundreds more people will be contacted by health officials to see if they had "close contact" with someone with the highly infectious disease. Close contact is considered when someone is within three feet of an infected person for a period of time.
Officials say they're ready if the number of confirmed cases keeps climbing.
"We're prepared for a growth in the cases. It's very difficult when you're in an outbreak to know when the outbreak is going to end. But with continuing to see growth in the cases we're prepared for more," Missoula Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said.
When there is an outbreak like this, officials say there are generally cases that haven't been found yet.
If you experience any symptoms of whooping cough, Leahy says to get tested right away at a healthcare provider.
Once a person becomes infected with whooping cough, it could take up to 21 days for symptoms to appear, according to Leahy. Symptoms in the beginning are usually mild, and can resemble those of a common cold.
Symptoms include:
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Red, watery eyes
- Fever
- Cough
Mucus thickens inside a person's airways when infected, which can cause uncontrollable coughing. Coughing attacks can end with a "whoop" sound during the next breath of air.
You can call the health department's info line at 406-258-INFO if you have questions.