School transportation bus involved in 3 vehicle crash on US-93

Mile marker 39.2 

ST IGNATIUS - A school transportation van was involved in a three vehicle cash on Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius Wednesday. 

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola said the school transportation, a dump truck and a car were involved in the wreck around 4:40 PM. 

Eight children and one other passenger from the school transportation vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the dump truck and the car were uninjured. 

Trooper Pesola believes weather was factor in the crash. 

