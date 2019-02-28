ST IGNATIUS - A school transportation van was involved in a three vehicle cash on Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola said the school transportation, a dump truck and a car were involved in the wreck around 4:40 PM.
Eight children and one other passenger from the school transportation vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the dump truck and the car were uninjured.
Trooper Pesola believes weather was factor in the crash.
On scene investigating a three vehicle crash.— Trooper N. Pesola (@TrooperPesola) February 28, 2019
US-93 near MM 32 is currently shutdown. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/UYXbzPDTx9