School transportation bus involved in 3 vehicle crash on US-93

MISSOULA- Earlier Wednesday evening a 3 vehicle crash took place on US-93 at mile marker 39.2.
A school transportation bus, dump truck, and car were all involved.
Of the three vehicles, all 9 passenger within the school transportation bus were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, 8 of which were children.
Both the dump truck driver and car driver were unharmed.
Trooper Pesola with the Montana Highway Patrol believes this crash is weather related.
The scene is currently clear with both lanes open.