MISSOULA - Local kids are spending their summer vacation helping paint a new mural at a downtown area that frequently gets tagged with graffiti, according to city officials.
"For the past two weeks, we’ve had elementary, middle and high schoolers in Flagship summer camps come out and paint our mural," Flagship Program Manager Nicole Mitchell.
Wednesday morning C.S. Porter Middle School students tied on their aprons and got to work painting the Bank Street staircase near Higgins bridge.
Mitchell says the mural depicts eons of geologic history.
"It's factually correct with our dinosaur fossils and the time periods. The upper crust layer is Glacial Lake Missoula," Mitchell said.
The Missoula Parking Commission and Ace Hardware supplied the paint. The Missoula Public Art Committee found the space to create the real life canvas, in hopes of beautifying public spaces.
The project isn't just to prevent tagging. Mitchell said it's really for the kids, and the community to enjoy.
"This week and last week, when the kids were here painting, they had so much pride and ownership over this space. They were so excited to bring their families back to show them that they painted. So having that buy-in supports your community as well," Mitchell said.
Kids were enthusiastic, too.
"I’ve never painted a mural. All the work that went into this, it's incredible," Brooklynn Beaudette, a seventh grader at C.S Porter Middle School, said.
The mural is expected to be done by August.