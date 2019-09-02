Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY IS BEING LAUNCHED FOR CHEYENNE BUNKER BY THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT. CHEYENNE IS A 17-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5-FEET 6-INCHES, 163 POUNDS, WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. CHEYENNE WAS LAST SEEN SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2019 WHEN SHE LEFT HER HOME HEADED FOR THE LIBRARY. CHEYENNE IS MEDICATION-DEPENDENT AND DID NOT LEAVE WITH HER MEDICATION. CHEYENNE HAS A MENTAL AGE OF 6 TO 8 YEARS OLD WITH NO CONCEPT OF TIME. CHEYENNE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TURQUOISE HAT WITH A MONTANA LOGO, A THIN GREY LONG SLEEVE HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND WHITE TENNIS SHOES. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT CHEYENNE PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 4 4 7 8 4 6 1, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU!