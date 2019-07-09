Salvation Army celebrates serving Missoula for 125 years

MISSOULA- Serving for Missoula for 125 years now, the Salvation Army says that after all these years, their mission is still the same.
Opening its first set of doors in 1894, Missoula's Salvation Army works to serve, the undeserved. Open as a drop-in-center daily, people can walk thru their doors for any sort of reasons.
"They might come for a shower or laundry or both, they also might stick around for a while, maybe have a snack, get on the wi-fi maybe because they don't have connection elsewhere. Maybe have a place where they can be warm when it’s cold or to be a little cooler when it's hotter outside and just a place to relax where they feel safe,” said the Salvation Army’s Corp Officer, Josh Boyd.
The Salvation Army also offers many different programs, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, food assistance, rent assistance, as well as just finding out what a person’s needs might be.
"We try and meet all of those people where they're at in their time of need and provide some support, some love, some resources, and some advice and point them in the right direction and give them the tools they need to get themselves back on track and to get a fresh start,” added Boyd.
125 years serving in Missoula, and executives say they look forward to another century.
This Thursday, the 11th, the Salvation Army will be holding a 125th Celebration! 93 Stop & Go will be serving a full menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army.
At 5:00 p.m. the center will have carnival games, raffles, live music, and a Monte appearance for Missoula residents and families that want to come support and learn more about the Salvation Army.