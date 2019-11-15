MISSOULA - Get ready to see red kettles all over Montana.
The Salvation Army of Missoula hosted its annual kettle kickoff luncheon Friday. The event marks the start of the kettle season. ABC FOX Montana hosted a table at the event. Ben Wineman and Jordan Blaine attended.
The Salvation Army makes the majority of its budget through the annual kettle collection, and they're asking for your help.
You can volunteer to ring the bell for as little as an hour, or as much as you'd like. For the first time, the religious organization is allowing volunteers to ring on Sundays.
You can sign up here for a kettle near you.