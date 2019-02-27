A Missoula group says imitation car seats might look like the real deal online, but they could pose a huge safety risk to children.
A press release from the group says the fake car seats have been spotted by hospitals in Washington and Idaho, and were bought from obscure Amazon sellers. The release says the seats have a price tag in the hundreds, but every piece is made of thin plastic.
Safe Kids Missoula says the seats aren’t secure, and a key warning sign is a belt buckle made of plastic. The group recommends checking car seats for metal buckles, safety warnings and chest clips—all signs of an authentic car seat.
More information about car seat safety and a link to schedule a safety check can be found here.