MISSOULA - A local running gear store is working to reduce waste with a creative new cup for thirsty runners.
Runner's Edge used 20,000 cups for the races they put on in 2018. But this year, they're going "cupless," and eliminating single-use disposable cups.
Organizers say they can't recycle the type of small Dixie cups they use to give out water at races, due to the wax on the plastic.
Runner's Edge puts on 12 races each year, according to Events Coordinator and Manager Forrest Boughner.
Boughner said Runner's Edge is the first in Montana to eliminate disposable cups, and said his organization wants to help the planet by reducing waste.
During races they'll now give out reusable, collapsible cups that can be tucked into a waistband or attached with a loop. You can carry the reusable cup with you on your run, and use it when you need a drink.
"When you get to an aid station or see it coming, pull out the cup, fill it up. We have more volunteers at all of our aid stations with pitcher so pour it in," Boughner said.
While it may seem like Runner's Edge is getting rid of disposable cups to save money, Boughner said costs around $7 to give just one of the reusable cups to their racers.
The cups will only be given out at trail run races. You can sign up for trail run races here.