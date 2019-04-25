Runner's Edge trail run races going green with no disposable cups

One local business in Missoula is doing it's part to cut down on plastic and go green.
Runner's Edge used 20,000 cups for the races they put on in 2018. But this year, they're going "cupless," in other words their events will not have disposable cups.
Runner's Edge could not recycle the cups because the small dixie ones they used can't be recycled due to the wax on the plastic.
Runner's Edge organizes 12 races a year, according to Events Coordinator and Manager Forrest Boughner.
During races they will be give out reusable, collapsible cups that can be tucked into a waistband.
Boughner said Runner's Edge is the first in Montana to not give out disposable cups at races, and said his organization wants to help the planet by reducing waste.
He adds you can carry the reusable cup with you on your run, and use it when you need a drink.
"When you get to an aid station or see it coming, pull out the cup, fill it up, we have more volunteers at all of our aid stations with pitcher so pour it in," Boughner said.
While it may seem like Runner's Edge is getting rid of disposable cups to save money, Boughner said costs around $7 to give just one of the reusable cups to their racers.
The cups will only be given out at trail run races. You can sign up for trail run races here.