Run Wild Missoula hosts 24th annual Pumpkin Run

MISSOULA – The 24th annual Pumpkin Run will take place at Silver Park on October 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Benjamin Schmidt, the Pumpkin Run’s race director, said the run started as a way to get the community to come together an join in on some holiday spirit.
"It's October, it's a fun event and the main reason we did it was just try to get people out and exercising," said Schmidt.
There will be a 400 meter kid’s dash where participants will receive a pumpkin and other treats at the finish. The 5K will follow which is open to all ages.
Proceeds from the Pumpkin Run will go toward two beneficiaries, the Montana Muscular Dystrophy Association and the University of Montana’s energy loan fund.
Proceeds that go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association will help send kids to a camp and also help to transform the lives of Montana kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.
Proceeds that go to the University of Montana’s energy loan fund help to support student efforts to preserve energy and resource conservation projects at the university.
Registration can be found at this link. https://www.runwildmissoula.org/runwild/index.php/ID/038a2c1f/race/pumpkin-run/fuseaction/rwm.clubRaces.htm