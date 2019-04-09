MISSOULA - Ruby's Inn will close its doors next month after 40 years of operation to be replaced by a new hotel: the Homewood Suites by Hilton.
Erck Hotels CEO/President Dustan Williams says the name is changing, but the ownership isn't.
Strong local ties are what Ruby's Inn has been about from day one.
Lou and Ruby Erck built the Missoula hotel in 1980. As University of Montana Griz fans, they were sure to incorporate some Griz spirit into the décor and their support for the Griz extended well beyond these walls.
"They never missed a women's basketball game or a football game," Williams says of the Ercks. "We're going to keep that relationship real tight with the Griz."
Though the Ercks have both since died, Williams said it would be important to Ruby and Lou to continue this culture in the community and in the work place.
He says while the old Ruby's hotel is under reconstruction, the company found hotel employees other places to work.
"Every single employee that has worked for us at Ruby's, we found them jobs elsewhere," Williams says.
Some of them will come back to the new Homewood Suites by Hilton when it opens.
Williams said that's the benefit of keeping ownership under Erck Hotels.
The new hotel will have 100 rooms and will be a Ruby's-inspired Hilton Homewood.
The Griz decorations won't be going anywhere and a statue of Ruby and Lou is planned for the backyard of the hotel.
"We’re all sad about it, but at the same time it's an older building. A lot of new stuff is coming along this area so we think the hotel will fit right in," Williams said.
Ruby's Inn will close the day after the University of Montana graduation this May, so they are hoping to have a full house on their last night.
The demolition for this project is expected to begin mid-May with a goal of opening the new Homewood Suites in July 2020.