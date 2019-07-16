Roxy Theatre Gets New Features for Re-Opening

Missoula's Iconic Roxy Theater closed its doors on July 5, but don't worry movie lovers, the Roxy will reopen Friday with new features.
According to the theater's executive director Mike Steinberg, the new seats are much more comfortable with rocking seat backs.
The old chairs were more than 20 years old, and they've given most of them away for free.
Since the Roxy closed more than 10 days ago, the staff have been busy at work preparing for their gran re-opening on July 18.
"Our grand re-opening we're calling it 'Roxy Revival.' It's two weekends of eight great movies, great classic films like 'Raiders of Lost Ark,' 'A River Runs Through It, 'Tombstone' and some of which we're showing on 35 mm," Steinberg said.
