RONAN - Ronan Police are are trying to locate a 17-year-old who hasn't been heard from for more than three weeks.
Ronan Police posted on their Facebook Thursday night saying Hunter Muth, 17, was last heard from on October 13 near the Ronan or Pablo area.
Police say Muth is 5'6” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has longer dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on Muth's whereabouts, you are asked to call Lake County Dispatch at 406-883-7301 or email Officer Smith at rpd4@ronan.net