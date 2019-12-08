One man is dead after his car rolled on Montana Highway 41 Saturday morning.
The Montana highway patrol say they do not know the exact time of the crash but estimate it happened around midnight Saturday. The crash was reported at 9:24 Saturday morning.
The car was headed south bound on Highway 41, near Dillon, and highway patrol says it looked like the driver drifted over the center line, over corrected to the right, and slid sideways into the ditch.
The man was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash according to MHP.
Authorities have not released the name of the man.