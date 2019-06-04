Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic opens up Eye Urgent Care

MISSOULA- The Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic opened the first-ever urgent care for eyes, providing patients with a fully equipped emergency set-up.
The newly opened clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.with five optometrists and seven ophthalmologists working around the clock, the clinic is able to handle any eye emergency.
Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic says most patients head to the ER before calling their Optometrist for injuries like loss of vision, infections, or any issue that needs to be resolved right away, but now patients are able to walk into the clinic without an appointment.
"No appointment needed for any sort of emergencies like foreign bodies, loss of vision, infections, anything that the patient is thinking they have an issue that needs to be addressed right away,” said Director of Clinical Optometry, Dan Larsen.
The urgent care is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but patients have access to experts 24/7 to answer questions or concerns.