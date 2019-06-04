MISSOULA- The Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic opened the first-ever urgent care for eyes, providing patients with a fully equipped emergency set-up.
The new clinic is open from 8 AM-5 PM with five optometrists and seven ophthalmologists. After hours, the clinic says it will staff an on-call physician 24/7.
Staff say the clinic is able to handle any eye emergency.
Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic says most patients head to the ER for injuries like loss of vision or eye infections, but now patients can get more specialized help from an optometrist without needing to make an appointment.
"No appointment needed for any sort of emergencies like foreign bodies, loss of vision, infections, anything that the patient is thinking they have an issue that needs to be addressed right away,” said Director of Clinical Optometry, Dan Larsen.
The urgent care is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and patients have access to experts 24/7 to answer questions or concerns. Click here for more info.