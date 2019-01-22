Rockin Rudy's two furry additions

MISSOULA- After losing their beloved cat, Saul, last November, Rockin Rudy's finally has some paws-i-tive news to share.
Come in and meet Johnny and Jolene, the two newest members of the Rockin Rudy's family. After the infamous store cat, Saul, passed away, residents and employees say they struggled without his store presence.
"The community loved him very much and there was a lot of outpouring to us from them. It was difficult to get through the holidays without him, he was ever present,” said store manager and cat caretaker, Marlies Borchers.
What seemed like fate, one day Rockin Rudy's received a call that would bring some light back into the store.
"Animal control reached out to us and thought they had a cat out there that was a perfect fit and I drove out there immediately right after getting the call and we kind of just fell in love... with both of the cats, so that's how two ended up here,” said Borchers.
Johnny and Jolene are adapting purfectly to their new home within the store. Both are friendly, relaxed, and sure they've found their forever home. Rockin Rudy's says the community has been ecstatic about the two arriving.
Borchers added that, "Word got out very quickly and people immediately within twenty minutes of them being in the store were coming in to look and hoping to meet the new cats."
With Johnny and Jolene making Rockin Rudy's their new home, the store encourages the public to come in and meet their new furry friends.”