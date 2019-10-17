Music lovers listen up, an iconic vinyl store in Missoula has a new home.
Rockin Rudy's Record Heaven left its shop on the Hip Strip for new digs on Ronan Street.
They just opened up the new store Thursday.
The owner of Rockin Rudy's bought the larger building right off the Bitterroot Bike Trail to expand inventory and give the record shop more opportunities.
"It’s exciting! It affords us an opportunity to start anew and lets us build custom what we need," Record Heaven Manager Scott Storer said.
Don't worry, the large Rockin Rudy's Gift and Music Store just off of Higgins isn't going anywhere.