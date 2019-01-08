ROAM parking deck opens in downtown Missoula

There's a new parking option in downtown Missoula.
The ROAM parking garage opened on Monday, January 7 at 305 E. Front Street in downtown Missoula, according to a City of Missoula press release. The city says the parking deck holds 139 spaces, and 49 of them are available for an hourly fee. The rest are available to rent for $85 a month.
The city says deck parking is free before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers who use the deck during the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. window will get their first hour free, and each additional hour will cost $1.
The city says those interested in renting a spot in the deck can learn more by contacting the Parking Commission at 406-552-6250.