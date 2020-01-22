MISSOULA -- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting multiple vandalism cases occurring at Kelly Island Fishing Access Site off Spurgin Road on the west side of Missoula recently.
According to a release from FWP, someone spray painted graffiti over traffic signs and parking bumpers sometime between Dec. 28 through 30, another case happened sometime between Jan. 14 through 21.
Anyone with information is urged to report the incidents to FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Reporters could receive a reward up to $1,000 and they may remain unnamed.