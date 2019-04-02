River officials give advice on spring safety

MISSOULA- After rescuing one man from the Clark Fork River Monday, Missoula emergency crews are urging the public to always practice river safety.
Safety officials say that people recreating on or around any river should always have equipment like life jackets, helmets, and proper foot wear readily available.
Officials say during this time of year, spring runoff causes water levels to rise, causing rivers to move faster than normal.
Spring runoff also carries heavy debris which makes it easy to get swept into places people don't want to be.
Safety officials say the best thing people can do right now is to dress properly.
"Where most people get into trouble on the river, especially in the spring time with high water is not being prepared. We always tell people when we teach swift water rescue classes in the spring we always tell people to dress for the swim,” said Martin Belden, operations manager for Whitewater Rescue Institute.
Officials also recommend having proper thermal insulation, such as wet suits to avoid risking hypothermia in cold water.
Safety officials say that once the warm weather is consistent, people should use extra caution when recreating in high water levels.