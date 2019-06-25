EAST MISSOULA- Monday through Friday kids in East Missoula and Bonner have access to free hot lunch, thanks to the Feed the Need food truck.
For the fourth year in a row, River of Life church's food truck is stepping in to help out kids and parents with its summer lunch program. Organizers say they're prepared to serve 5,000 kids this year.
Feed the Need provides more than just food. Families that attend lunch say it's really the perfect play date time for everyone.
"The boys get to ride their bikes and play with all their friends for an hour and get lunch, get their social time in,” said mom Alexis Weingart.
Last year the River of Life fed over 3,000 kids throughout the summer, and church leaders say this season they are on track to feed over 5,000.
Jason Tonn, pastor of River of Life, says they are happy to step up and help out.
"I think it's really easy for the church or people in general to say, 'Hey, someone should.' We'll be that someone. Let's do it,” Tonn said.
You can find this food truck five days a week at Mt. Jumbo School from 11-12, as well as Hellgate Lions Park at 12:15-1:15 in Bonner. For more details on these lunches you can click here.