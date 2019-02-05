MISSOULA- Health officials say the amount of confirmed flu cases is on the rise, with over 200 cases reported in Missoula County alone, and nearly 500 new cases reported across the state last week.
"When you have more people interacting together, you have more illness out in the community; people are going to get sick. So I think it’s just that natural bell curve to the flu season that we see and we are just approaching the peak."
With nearly 1,500 cases, 75 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths in Montana, this year's flu season is in full swing.
Still, health officials say this year’s numbers are actually lower than in years past. Officials say this year’s flu vaccine is working better than in previous season, and if you are worried about getting sick, you still have time to get the flu shot.
"We consider the flu season from the end of September through May, so although we may be approaching the peak we don’t know for sure and there can still be cases going through the spring,” said Morris.
The Missoula County Health Department says that if have these symptoms, you should stay home from work and school.
"All of a sudden you were just hit by a ton of bricks, and so its sudden on set of fever, aches, chills, a sore throat with a cough can develop pretty quickly,” said Morris.
Health officials say if you do start feeling any flu symptoms, you should contact your health provider as soon as possible within the first 2 to 3 days so you can receive an anti-viral treatment.