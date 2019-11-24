A cycling studio in Missoula is rallying behind a fellow fitness instructor as she continues her battle with cancer.
Every bike in Hype House was full Sunday all because of one person, Justine Luebke.
Last February Luebke was diagnosed with rectal cancer.
"It started off I was given a pretty clear plan, with here are the steps you’ll take and I was like okay I got this,” Luebke said.
But after five weeks of chemo and radiation that clear path took a turn for the worse.
"My large intestine had died so i went into emergency surgery," Luebke said.
Spending 25 days in the ICU and undergoing five more surgeries Luebke is back on her feet but her fight isn’t over yet.
"It had already metastasized to my liver so now that’s the fight I’ve been fighting," Luebke said.
Wanting to help their friend and fellow fitness instructor the owners of Hype House set up a donation ride and a raffle in her honor.
"We had so many people who wanted to join the ride that we had to add a second class, and both of those were completely wait listed," Hype House Co-owner Bridgette Parsons said.
Luebke even hoped on a bike in that first class. And when she saw everyone riding by her side, it became an emotional workout.
"I was very emotional in there, thinking about all the support I have received through this fight, its super overwhelming in a great way," Luebke said.
But it wasn’t just Luebke who was overwhelmed with emotion
"One thing that she said was ‘never take you bodies for granted’ she’s the same age as I am, 31-years-old and you never know when life will throw you a curve ball," Hype House Co-owner Alysen Suazo said.
With the community rallying around her Luebke is determined with this fight, and get back the strength she lost.
"I know I’ll get there, I will just have to be patient and it’ll take time,” Luebke said.
Sunday’s ride raised over $2,000 for Justine Luebke, and they are still accepting donations through her Caring Bridge page.