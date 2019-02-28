As plow drivers are working extra hours to clear roads across the state, the Department of Transportation is reporting a spike in plow vs. vehicle crashes.
Up until Thursday, MDT has reported 26 of these crashes this winter.
For 13 years, MDT's Pete Servel has been clearing the Garden City's roads throughout winter.
While Servel has yet to be hit by another vehicle, that almost changed on our ride-along earlier Thursday morning.
"And yea this guy just about hit our plow," said Servel.
Unfortunately, this is becoming an all too frequent occurrence for plow drivers.
This is caused by dangerous driving during hazardous conditions.
"We’re trying to remove the snow and remove the hazard of the road being icy or snow covered, or slick," explained Servel.
Servel's advice is patience.
Additionally, head lights can make a huge difference during the winter making you more visible on the roads.
While the plows may tower over your car, visibility is just as much of a burden for Servel as it is for you.
"People think that just because we are in a plow truck we can see a lot better than everyone else, but you know especially when we work in tandem and that kind of deal like this you can see it's virtually a white out in front of us," emphasized Servel.
White out conditions combined with blind spots pushes plow drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, which is why they usually drive slower than the speed limit to help provide you the safest roads.
"We aren't just out here to make everyone late for work; we're here to make it so everyone can get to work safely," said Servel.
This is just another reminder to drive slowly and give plow trucks enough room with winter weather conditions because you definitely don't want to get hit by a 60 foot truck.