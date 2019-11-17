The holidays have officially arrived and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula hosted a holiday open house Sunday to celebrate their newest exhibit.
From visiting with Santa Claus to making colorful crafts,
"They were all really pretty and looked like the rainbow," Norah Barney said.
Families filled the history museum Sunday to check out the Return of the Lights exhibit and kids even got to bring a little light home with them.
"I'm going to put a light in it and light it up in my room," Barney said.
The new exhibit shows holiday lights from various backgrounds and eras, with help from Har Shalom and a local collector of vintage Christmas lights, the museum was able to shine some light on a shared holiday tradition.
"We wanted to take and explore the different ways different cultures light up for the holidays," Executive Director Mat Lautzenheiser said.
Sharing the history and the stories behind every light, the Return of the Lights exhibit will be open until the end of January.