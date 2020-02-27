MISSOULA - Would you mind paying more at the pump if it meant roads would be in better condition?
Missoula County Commissioners are asking residents to weigh in on a 2-cent per gallon gas tax, that could end up on the June primary ballot.
Thursday, residents showed up to voice their opinions at a public hearing.
"The number one comment we get from our citizens is about the condition of our roads," County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said as he started hearing.
When he opened to floor to public comment, residents who spoke up were split; about half were in favor of the tax, and half were opposed.
Some of those comments are included below:
"The way the legislative district is drawn my voice and vote for legislature and other issues is usually drowned out by the population of the folks in the city proper," Clinton resident Earl Allen said.
"If next door there is someone out of the county so there is going to be an automatic two cent price disparity in the price across the board," President of Montana Petroleum Marketers Dirk Cooper said.
"I think having this option and giving the voters the opportunity to make this choice is a good opportunity," Missoula Resident John Monahan said.
"A local gas tax can only be decided by the voters and I would hope the people who oppose the tax would support putting it on the ballot because otherwise people would be deprived of their right to decide this issue," Missoula Resident Gwen Spazianni said.
The commissioners are accepting public comment until March, when their expected to decide whether to include the proposal on the ballot.
An advisory board on the topic estimates the tax would generate $1.1 million annually to construct and maintain roads in Missoula. Funding would be split equally between the city and the county.