PINESDALE - A report from the Salt Lake Tribune says a polygamist colony in Montana is dividing into factions over whether to follow its Utah-based spiritual leader.
Pinesdale is a small community in the Bitterroot Valley occupied primarily by members of the Apostolic United Brethren. The group practices a fundamentalist branch of Mormonism that advocates men taking multiple wives. (Polygamy is not practiced by the mainstream LDS church.)
Lately, the Pinesdale community is divided over whether to support the AUB leader Lynn Thompson.
The Utah-based polygamist leader is accused of sexually assaulting young girls, reports Nate Carlisle with the Salt Lake Tribune. Thompson is also allegedly accused of embezzling money.
The news is reportedly prompting some AUB families to consider creating their own group.
The divide may affect Pines Academy, the private school that AUB members' children attend.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that parents who disagree with the AUB may pull their children from Pines Academy, and some may send their children to public school.
