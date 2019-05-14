MISSOULA - Construction is underway at the popular Dragon's Hollow playground as volunteers work to expand and make it a place for children of all abilities to use.
Nearly 900 community members are already helping restore Dragon Hollow, but they are still in need of 700 more people to help out.
Fundraising efforts got underway about a year ago to bring in $290,000 to rebuild Dragon Hollow.
From Tuesday May 14, to Monday May 20, volunteers of all ages and skill sets will be building, painting and making the playground accessible for all children.
Theresa Cox, executive director of A Carousel For Missoula, says anyone older than 16 can help out.
In order to get parents to help out, Dragon Hollow teamed up with a local childcare facility whose staff will keep an eye on your kids while you drill and saw away.
"Remember that your children are the ones mostly using the Carousel and Dragon Hollow. You want to be able to say 'I did this for my kid,'" Cox said. We do provide childcare for the first two shifts, the 8:00 a.m. shift and the 12:30 p.m. shift. We aren't able to do it for the evening shift [after 5:30 p.m.].
Cox adds they're also looking to borrow drills, impact drivers and 25-foot measuring tapes. She says Dragon Hollow will return the tools in the same condition, and will pay to repair them if need be.
To sign up to volunteer or to get more information, click here.