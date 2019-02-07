MISSOULA - The Dragon Hollow Playground is getting a much needed face-lift this spring. The popular play area has been a fun filled place for families for 17 years right next to the Carousel for Missoula.
Carousel Executive Director, Theresa Cox, said the wooden playground is reaching the end of what's typically a 20-year lifespan.
Cox said the carousel wants to be proactive with plans to upgrade the equipment. Renovations will include adding rubber pathways and new equipment with handicap accessible features.
"The idea is to make it not just handicap accessible, but to make it inclusive so all children can play together and to really make it a place where we learn to work with each other and we learn to appreciate all the abilities of everyone that comes to play there,” explained Cox.
Work is set to begin in mid-May, but it's going to take a community effort.
Cox said nearly 2,300 people are needed for an all "volunteer build."