The University of Montana is celebrating the life of one woman who has been a corner stone of campus since the 1920s.
Emma Bravo Lommasson passed away on November 30 at the age of 107 years old, UM’s oldest alum.
Tuesday, staff, students, family, and friends gathered in the University Ballroom to remember Emma.
Brilliant, humble, gracious, wise, beautiful,
Those were only a few words used to describe Emma Bravo Lommasson, and the list goes on.
Firm, dignified, kind, and impeccably dressed.
In her 107 years of life she found her home at the University of Montana, she personally knew every president of the university, except the first four.
The current president, Seth Bodner, shared what it was like to talk to Emma.
“What struck me about Emma was yes she was a fan of the University of Montana, yes she was a fan of the Griz, but from the very first time I met her, and I think this is true for so many people throughout her life, you got this sense that she was also your biggest fan,” Bodner said.
Multiple people spoke at her memorial from colleges.
“Emma loved to tell stories,” Dr. Mary Kayll said.
To family.
“It never occurred to us to call her grandma she was Emma,” her oldest granddaughter Sandra Lommasson said.
And she even shared a few words herself through a memorial video.
"The university has been my life and the university students have been my number one love, I had a good time" Emma said.
Everyone seemed to have a story about Emma, from love of math, to her never-ending compassion when it came to helping students.
Emma will be remembered on campus by the building that was given her namesake and through her continued scholarship.