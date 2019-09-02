For Labor Day some folks in Missoula celebrated the old fashion way with a BBQ in the park, but this grill out was about more than just hamburgers and hot dogs.
The Missoula Area Central Labor Council hosted their annual Labor Day picnic Monday.
While there was free food, ice cream and music they also had a special speech from the Missoula mayor and comments from both senators Tester and Daines.
The president of the Central Labor Council says he wants this picnic to remind everyone what Labor Day is really about.
"I know some people think it’s just a BBQ day but really it’s a day celebrating everyone’s work" Derek Hitt said.