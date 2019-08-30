MISSOULA - Police have apprehended a man they say approached young girls on local pedestrian bridges and sexually assaulted them.
Richard Siebert, 61, faces three counts of sexual assault on a minor.
On Aug. 3, two 14-year-old girls told police that they were hanging out at the Madison Street bridge and Siebert offered them alcohol and then grabbed one's rear end and forcibly kissed another on the mouth.
On Aug. 14, another 14-year-old girl reported that she encountered Siebert while she was hanging out with friends on the California Street Bridge. She said Siebert grabbed her from behind and rubbed his genitals on her.
Court records say Siebert is a registered sex offender in Wyoming, and all three girls identified him in a photo lineup. The girls said he goes by a street name of "Jersey."
Officers arrested Siebert and booked him into custody on Aug. 28. He's jailed in Missoula County on a $25,000 bond.