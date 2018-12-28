The Red Cross is looking for volunteer drivers to transport donations from blood drives across western Montana.
The Red Cross is searching for volunteers in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena and Bozeman. The volunteers, or transportation specialists, will drive donations from blood drives in those cities to the main processing center in Great Falls. The Red Cross is also recruiting Missoula-based volunteers to drive donations to Superior and Plains, as well as Salmon, Idaho.
The Red Cross says Great Falls delivery shifts are usually in the evening after a blood drive has ended. Driving shifts to Superior, Plains and Salmon are normally scheduled during the day. Some Red Cross centers have vehicles for volunteers to drive, and centers without dedicated vehicles for volunteers will reimburse drivers based on mileage at the end of a shift.
Red Cross recruitment specialist Gini Kay says many people donate blood, and those donations need to be processed before they can be used. She says volunteers who can drive donations where they need to go play a critical role in helping the community.
“That’s the link, after people have donated blood,” Kay says. “Volunteers are used to transport that blood around the state and then surrounding hospitals and areas so it’s available for people to use.”
Prospective drivers must have three years of driving experience, a clean driving record, a valid driver’s license and the ability to lift about 45 pounds. All volunteers will receive training and go on a ride along with a current volunteer driver. More information about Red Cross volunteer positions is available here.