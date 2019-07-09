Recycling Works needs your help to build a glass transfer station

Recycling glass in Montana can be a hassle but one nonprofit is making it a little bit easier.
Recycling works is a glass and compost recycling center and they are raising money to build Missoula’s first glass transfer station.
Currently glass is being stored in buckets and cardboard boxes and they have to frequently make trips to Salt Lake City to recycle the glass.
But Operations Manager Sarah Nesci says the transfer station will expand their storage space and they are asking for the communities help to build it
"We do want the community support and we do want their help building it because it will hold all of the cities of missoulas glass” Nesci said, “so we are looking for help doing that and to build this place that will help us recycle more."
Recycling works is trying to raise $500,000 to purchase 100 cement blocks.
Community members can sponsor a half block for $25 or a whole block for $50
Donations can be made online or in person.