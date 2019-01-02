The risk of frostbite is going up as temperatures across Montana continue to drop.
The Mayo Clinic says frostbite can become a serious problem once the thermometer hits five degrees or lower. The clinic says to watch for changes in skin color due to cold exposure, especially if it starts to turn white or gray. Other warning signs of frostbite include stiffness, pain and ultimately numbness from cold.
The clinic says to bundle up when outside, cover as much skin as possible and keep an eye our for those warning signs to stay safe during the winter.