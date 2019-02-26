Real time updates from snow plow cameras

MISSOULA- While snow continues to threaten our roadways; the Montana Department of Transportation's plow system is out in full force tonight.
The plow cameras capture images of our travel conditions in real time and these images remain unedited, and go directly online for the public's use.
With Tuesday night’s severe weather, MDT says its website and traveler information page is being updated as soon and as often as possible.
The 12 plow cameras are located near mountain passes and critical areas of operation across the state...
MDT officials say the cameras capture images of the roadways every half mile, and are meant to show the public weather conditions in real time.
"These images that we are showing on our map from the plow cameras show both ambient temperature and the road way surface temperature. So they can see if its freezing or about to freeze or what may be going on at the actual location where that image was taken,” said Montana Department of Transportation Communications Bureau Chief, Steve Killer.
As MDT receives road condition changes or newly reported incidents, the information is updated immediately for the Traveler’s site.