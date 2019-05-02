DARBY - A real-life castle is up for sale in Darby, complete with turrets, drawbridge, stone hearth and suits of armor.
A listing on Zillow says the home sits on West Fork Road in Darby, about an hour south of Missoula. It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a one-bedroom apartment in a detached carriage house.
The real estate listing says it's ideal for the castle lover who wants to tackle a big project:
"This unique structure is a must see for a Buyer interested in enjoying as is or continuing the completion of the castle. The current owner began his passion to build his castle in 1992. It has been a continued process. The exterior finish is cedar t&g siding under stucco finish. Framing is center cut Douglas Fir, Roof System is 4' on center 2 x 6 T&G with 2'' thermax, plywood sheathing and torchdown roofing. The custom native stonework (Lichenstone) is impressive throughout, definitely befitting a castle."
The home's interior is complete with unique touches, including a stone hearth, wet bar, chain mail and even a hand-y toilet paper dispenser (see photos.)
Zillow lists the castle at a mere $550,000 - no siege necessary.
Photos: Zillow