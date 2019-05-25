33rd Annual MisCon takes place at the Holiday Inn

MISSOULA- The 33rd Annual MisCon, Missoula’s very own Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention is taking place Memorial Day Weekend at the Holiday Inn.
Sci-fi and Fantasy lovers travel from near and far for MisCon, where they can engage in anything from panels, to sword fights.
Event organizers say that this is a smaller scale of a Comic Con and while the four day event might be a smaller event, organizers say you get more of a community feel at MisCon.
"People like Missoula, and one thing we've done is it is more homey, and if you go to a convention in Seattle or Spokane, the population is higher, I think you're drawing a different group of people, whereas here, they come to hangout it becomes kind of like a large family reunion,” said event Chairman, Justin Barba.
Visitors and participants say they wait all year for this event, and they are always sad to see it end.
If you are interested in attending this event, you still have time, MisCon ends Monday. Information for MisCon can be found here.