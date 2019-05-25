MISSOULA- The 33rd Annual MisCon, Missoula’s very own science fiction and fantasy convention, is drawing fans to the Garden City over the holiday weekend.
Sci-fi and fantasy lovers traveled from near and far for MisCon, where they can engage in anything from panels, to sword fights at the Holiday Inn downtown.
Event organizers compare the event to a smaller scale Comic-Con. While the four day event might be smaller, organizers said attendees get more of a community feel at MisCon.
"People like Missoula, and one thing we've done is it is more homey, and if you go to a convention in Seattle or Spokane, the population is higher," said event chair Justin Barba. "Here, they come to hangout it becomes kind of like a large family reunion."
Information about MisCon can be found here.