Ravalli County residents stay prepared for possible flooding

MISSOULA- With the sun making its debut recently, the snow is beginning to melt, and with that comes flooding concerns throughout Ravalli County.
Although county officials expected high flooding this year...they now say spring thaw is under control.
"We are comfortable, it's when you see those temperatures creep up at night time where it's not getting cold and the water is starting to not stand still where we have concerns,” said Mayor of Stevensville, Brandon Dewey.
Encouraging the public to remain prepared, county officials say that residents should be aware if their property has been prone to flooding in years past.
"People should be prepared for some high waters, certainly in the area of the river and that sort of thing here in town we are little bit higher than the river and so most of that water is going to flow through town, so those folks should be prepared for if they live in an area prone to flooding in past years this could be a year where they are going to have issues again,” added Mayor Dewey.
County officials say that they are still working hard to keep sand and sandbags stocked for residents to pick up, and they are proud of the community for being so proactive this year.
Officials say that if flooding begins, its low impact would result in a quick, 24 hour situation, but at this time, officials say are not expecting to see that.
Residents or anyone in need of flooding supplies can find sand and sandbags at:
Corvallis Fire, Station #2 at mile marker 9 on Eastside Highway, southeast corner of the station building
Three Mile Fire, Station #1, 1064 Three Mile Crk Road, northwest corner of the parking lot
Victor Fire, new station building at 2383 Meridian Rd in Victor
Stevensville Fire, Westside Station at the Stevensville Wye behind Subway.