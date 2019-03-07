Ravalli County officials prepare public for potential flooding

MISSOULA- After near record snow fall in parts of Ravalli County this season, county officials are now warning the public of potential flooding hazards.
After heavy flooding in 2017, Ravalli County officials are working hard to remind the public of potential flooding hazards that come after a heavy snow season.
Officials are watching the march temperatures closely and hope for a slow and steady snow melt.
"The biggest thing initially is to be aware of it, if you have problems with flooding on your homes or properties in the past, it might be a good time to take stock and check out around your properties what the snow situation, straining, and things like that,” said Emergency Manager of Ravalli County, Erik Hoover.
County officials want to encourage people to keep your kids, pets, and vehicles away from major flood water.
Anyone can pick up sand or sandbags up from the Corvallis, Three Mile, Victor, or Stevensville fire stations.
You can click here for more information released from Ravalli County on flood news and updates.