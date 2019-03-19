HAMILTON - A man on pre-trial supervision for a sexual assault charge tried to use a surreptitious device to falsify a urine test, court records say.
Matthew Glen Hotchkiss, 36, is court-ordered to provide two urine samples per week while under observation by a Ravalli County deputy.
Court records say on March 18, a deputy observed Hotchkiss use a plastic tube and plastic bottle taped to his right hip to deposit urine into the sample cup.
Hotchkiss was booked into jail and provided a sample of his own urine, which tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, records say.
Hotchkiss is already charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2018. He now also faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence.