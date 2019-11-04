Ravalli County Elections: Bitterroot Aquatic Center bond and levy

A multi-million dollar bond and levy on the Ravalli County ballot this year could completely change the face of a community attraction, if passed.
Jan Geer, a Ravalli County voter, has been using the Biterroot Aquatic center for three years.
"I walk in the pool which is really good for my muscles and my body," Geer said.
She said coming to the Aquatic Center is part of her rehab routine.
"My physical therapist helped me build a routine in the pool, so I come three mornings a week," Geer said.
Back in 2000, Ravalli County voters approved the construction for the Bitterroot Aquatic Center. The 20-year bond is expiring, and on this year's Ravalli County ballot, the Aquatic Center is asking to pass a $5.84 million dollar bond and a $350,000 operating levy.
"It's time to upgrade what we have going on," Fern Schreckendgust the manager of the Aquatic Center said.
She said during the summer they have anywhere from 500 to 1,000 customers. During the fall and winter, they serve roughly 150 people a day.
According to the ballot, for a home valued at $200,000, property taxes would increase roughly $3.75 a month. The annual interest rate is 4.5%.
"I have an outdoor pool that I get to look at more nine months and I don't get to use it," Schreckendgust said.
The bond and levy would put a roof over the outdoor pool so it could be used year-round. Additionally, there will be more parking, locker room renovations, new family bathrooms, among other upgrades.
"I will vote in the affirmative for this bond," Geer said.
While Geer is voting "yes," other voters disagree.
"Enough is enough," Jim Schwehr, a Ravalli County voter said.
Schwehr said he's already voted no for the bond and levy.
"I'm just thinking we're dumping too much money from out tax dollars into that kinda thing," Schwehr said.
Ravalli County homeowners will have until Tuesday, November 5, to vote for the bond and levy.
Schreckendgust said if the bond and levy fails, the Aquatic Center will keep pushing keep election to for the renovations.