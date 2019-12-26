Rattlesnake outdoor ice rink opens to the public

A beloved community attraction had a long-standing opening date on Christmas Eve, a tradition since 1975. However, warmer temperatures this winter almost stopped it from opening.
Hockey lover Bill Bevis said in 1975, he and his buddy Paul started making ice at Pineview park, long before Missoula had an ice rink.
For many years, Bevis and other ice lovers would borrow hoses from the fire department, hitch it on to a fire hydrant and spray the water on the ground to make ice.
Now, Pineview park has the support of the Missoula Parks and Recreation department so they don't need to do that anymore, but they still rely heavily on mother nature to do the freezing.
"There's no refrigeration unit, so we're totally weather dependent. We have never missed Christmas," Bevis said.
He added the outdoor rink opened Christmas morning around 10:00 a.m., the latest time it's opened in 44 years of operation. Bevis said it was a "Christmas miracle."
He said there about 10 dedicated ice lovers who help keep the rink open. Bevis said this year, they need help raising $6000 for a zamboni to make sure the ice stays frozen all winter long. You can contribute to the zamboni by clicking here.
The Pineview outdoor ice rink is free to use if you bring your own skates. It's open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.