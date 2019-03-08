Rankin Elementary School showcases STEM curriculum

MISSOULA- Friday, U.S. Senator Steve Daines spent the day sitting in on a few stem classes at Rankin Elementary School, his goal was simple, to encourage students to keep learning.
Teachers at Rankin Elementary say they're working hard to prepare their students for the 21st century and beyond.
Implementing STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math into their curriculum is one way teachers say they are able to do that.
Senator Daines being a chemical engineer himself, says today's lesson demonstrates how well Montana is preparing its youth for the future.
“It's preparing these students for the 21st century challenges. It's a great example of making technology and sciences fun for kids at this age, kindergarten through fifth grade and focusing on it. I am a Chemical Engineer by degree so I am a big proponent of science and technology education,” said Senator Daines.
Educators say implementing STEM into the public school curriculum gives their students the opportunity to become life-long learners, and hopefully, this will help kids decide on a future career path when the time comes.