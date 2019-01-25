MISSOULA- Despite the shutdown ending Friday, a rally was held in Missoula for people to show their displeasure with the shutdown, and how government workers were treated.
While the government re-opening is welcomed by many federal workers, rally-goers say that more initiative should have been taken to stop the shutdown from happening.
The event was organized local labor organizations where it started at the Union Building, the group marching to Senator Daines' office.
People took turns reading letters and addressing their worries about how the shutdown is hurting Montana, a state that ranks third per capita for federal employees.
"They are people we all respect, they are park rangers, forest service members, TSA members, they are integral parts of our community,” said Lisa Davey, the state organizer for ALF-CIO.
The main message from Davey's and other organizers was to speak up for the people who they felt were voiceless during the shutdown.
She adds they'll continue to stand together with people out of work during the shutdown... Only hoping the government remains open past February 15th.