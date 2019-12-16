The Make-A-Wish foundation of Montana grants life changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses but on Sunday their own wishes was granted as the Missoula community came together to raise money to grant more wishes.
The Old Sawmill District was filled with Christmas cheer Sunday as families drank hot cocoa and built gingerbread houses, but this holiday event was about more than just Christmas cookies.
Chiara Ellingson is the community manager at Cambium Place and serves on the Make-A-Wish foundations community council, and she says while ginger bread and ornaments are festive, we cant forget this is the season for giving.
"This is all donation based and all proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish foundation so a lot of different businesses in the community were super generous and donated a lot of items for us to get this going," Ellingson said.
As kids enjoyed crafting, decorating cookies, and even got a surprise visit from Monte, other kids aren't so lucky.
Doug Koester is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Montana and he says there are 60 kids in Montana waiting for their wish to be granted.
"They are magical, they are great, they put smiles on peoples faces, and they actually change lives, but wishes aren't cheep so we have to raise money in Montana to help Montana kids," Koester said.
So as kids enjoyed the holiday festivities their families gave back to an organization that gives so much.
Last year Make-A-Wish Montana granted 40 wishes and they are on track to grant 40 more this year.